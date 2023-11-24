Opambour clashes with junior pastor over Alan Kyerematen

The founder and leader of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly known as Opambour, clashed with one of his junior pastors when he was narrating an incident.

In the junior pastor’s narration, he said that there was a clash among members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the funeral of the late First Lady, Theresa Kufuor in Kumasi.



He claimed that former members of the NPP, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen’s supporters clashed with other members of the party.



Opambour then interjected and clarified that Alan is no longer a member of the NPP, hence he should not classify him as such.



The junior pastor did not heed the instruction, which triggered Opambour to chastise him.



Here is how the conversation transpired between Opambour and his junior pastor.



Opambour: You said a fight occurred at which funeral

Junior pastor: It happened during the funeral of former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor. A lot of negative comments are coming in with regard to the clash among the NPP people. It was involving Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen



Opambour: But Alan is no more an NPP member?



Junior pastor: prophet it was like his supporters were the ones involved in the clash



Opambour: I said Alan is no longer an NPP member so if you say there was a clash it was between the elephant and the butterfly, is that not what happened?



Junior pastor: That is what happened but the interpretation is the butterfly came out of the elephant that is what I mean



Opambour: Did I say the butterfly came from Bolga or Asante Akyem? Are you getting mad? Say it as it is and stop doing that.

Background



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) made a strong showing at the November 18, 2023, final funeral of former First Lady Theresa Kufuor.



The event took place at the Heroes Park in Kumasi before a private burial at Daaban took place.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was in attendance along with his spouse, the Vice President and his spouse and other high-ranking members.



An incident that caught the cameras was a shouting match between supporters of former trade minister Alan Kyerematen and NPP supporters.



In a video shared by Accra-based Citi FM, members of the former minister's Movement for Change wearing customized black and yellow butterfly prints are seen taunting the NPP supporters who are also replying to them.

The video shows Alan's supporters singing songs that suggest that the ruling party is in for a surprise, especially in the region.



Alan, until months back was a senior member of the party and was seeking to lead the NPP into the 2024 elections.



He resigned in early September and announced the formation of the Movement for Change, on whose ticket he plans to contest in the election.



The NPP elected Vice President Bawumia as its flagbearer for the same election in early November.



Watch the video below.









