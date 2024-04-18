Opambour's boy, Pastor Chief, doctored my views on Bawumia's 2024 bid - Owusu-Bempah laments

Rev Opambour and Owusu-Bempah

Rev Isaac Owusu-Bempah has lamented a misrepresentation of some recent comments he made around the presidential candidacy of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, the views have been doctored and presented on social media platforms Instagram and TikTok as though he has stated an express mission to thwart Bawumia's ambition to become president.



In an interview with Accra-based Okay FM (April 17, 2024) Owusu-Bempah said his checks showed that two persons were behind the circulation of the doctored views he shared.



One was a Pastor Chief, junior pastor of popular Kumasi-based evangelist, Rev Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, alias Opambour. The other was one Abdul Razak, a journalist with GHPage, an online news portal.



"The (original) tape is publicly available and can be rebroadcast for all Ghanaians to hear what I said. It was after that, Pastor Chief, a junior pastor of Opambuor, Prophet One, and GHPage (online news portal) cut portions of my comments and twisted my views.



"Yes, Pastor Chief posted the doctored views on Instagram. The tapes make it seem that I have vowed to never let Vice President Bawumia win the election.

"I cannot fathom how they achieved that, so my pastors reached out to Pastor Chief and he stated that he also saw it online and only shared on his page," he added.



He said despite initially reaching the GHPage journalist on the matter, his line is currently unavailable.



In later comments, he traced the genesis of a public spat with Opambour and said he wondered why the fellow clergyman and his boy will seek to tarnish his image and misrepresent his views.



Bawumia, weeks ago visited Owusu-Bempah's church and was praised by the preacher who has serially been pro-government.



He has in recent times launched stern critique at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo accusing him of allowing Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko and Ken Ofori-Atta to be calling shots in government.

Watch his submissions below:







SARA