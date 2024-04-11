Opambour threatens to curse Jack Alolome for disrespecting his wife

Opambour and Jack Alolome

The founder and leader of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwah Yiadom popularly known as Opambour has threatened to invoke a heavy curse on gospel musician, Jack Alolome for disrespecting his wife on live radio.

According to Opambour, Jack Alolome and the management of Accra FM as well as the host of the program on which the comments were made have up to a week to apologise for the disrespect or risk being subjected to curses.



“Let the owner of the station listen, I will curse you with the power of God, I will curse your work, I will curse your wife and I will curse your offspring with the power of God. Listen again, the host of the program, I will curse you with the power of God, I will curse your wife and curse your children. Everybody else in the studio, I will curse you and your entire generation. If I don’t hear anything before next week, I will curse your life and destiny,” he fumed.



The prophet emphasised that he would never tolerate any disrespect towards his wife.



The outrage by Opambour is on the back of an incident reported by Jack Alolome to have occurred at the prophet’s church sometime in the past.



Speaking during a live interview on Accra FM, Jack Alolome recalled that Opambour once caused his junior pastor to sniff out the source of a foul stench he believed to be flatulence during a church service.

According to the gospel musician, the controversial prophet asked his junior pastor to sniff the buttocks of individuals around the area of the stench including his wife.



“Opambour is a very sharp guy with a sharp eyesight. We were sitting and all of a sudden, he asked that all the pastors stand up. ‘Can’t you see [sic] this place is smelling? Who has flatulated here? Pastor Chief, sniff everyone’s buttocks,” the gospel musician recounted the alleged words of Opambour.



“So he had to bend his head and sniff everyone out one after the other. He [Opambour] even said "Sniff my wife too, I don’t trust her,” he said.



He however explained that it turned out that the smell was from the shoe of a church drummer which Opambour did not take lightly.



“Apparently it was not any of them but rather the guy playing the drums. He had removed his shoe so the smell was coming from there… so they told him it was the drummer and he asked how much they had been paying the drummer which he was told GHC100 daily. He instructed that ‘give him GHC200. Come for the GHC200 and leave here, you can join whichever church you like but don’t ever come back here again. If you joke, I will curse you and you will only be set free in your grave’ to which the entire church shouted Opambour,” he said.

But according to Opambour, the musician and the radio station as well as the presenter have up to a week to apologise to him or incur his wrath for disrespecting his wife.







GA/DO



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel

Watch the latest episode of People & Places with Cameron Duodu below;







