Opambour warns John Mahama ahead of 2024 elections

The founder and leader of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom popularly known as Opambour has warned former President John Dramani Mahama ahead of the 2024 general elections.

According to him, John Mahama should put in place viable measures to lessen the plights of Ghanaians the current government has inflicted on the people.



The prophet stated that the Akufo-Addo-led government has failed woefully in the management of the Ghanaian economy which has led to a high inflation rate and other challenges bedeviling the citizens.



Opambour further stated that Mahama is likely to emerge victorious in the 2024 elections hence he should come up with better policies that will eliminate the hardship and suffering Ghanaians are burdened with.



“People should not think that after the 2024 elections, this is what will happen. The one who wins which is likely to be Mahama, should make sure he puts good measures in place.



"If it is Mahama, he should not think of doing the same thing as this [Akufo-Addo-led] government if not he will be saddened because of what I will do to him on this channel,” he said while speaking on his Prophet 1 TV and monitored by GhanaWeb.



Opambour further added, “I am telling him to do things right because if that is not the case God would not have brought you. We vote for new leaders to bring change to improve livelihoods and not inflict hardship on the people.”

With the 2024 elections edging closer, a lot has been said about what needs to be done by flagbearers of the various political parties to salvage the dwindling nature of the Ghanaian economy.



While Mahama is the flagbearer of the opposition NDC, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is leading the ruling NPP.



