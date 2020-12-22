Opanka hangs out with fans

Ghanaian rap sensation Opanka with some fans

Ghanaian rap sensation, Opanka, has interacted with his fans base in a hangout party held at the Deon Recreational Center, Lashibi.

The session dubbed "Hangout With Opanka" attracted hundreds of fans popularly referred to as the "Opanka Army" as they deliberated on pertinent issues concerning the brand.



Speaking in an interview at the sidelines of the hangout party, Opanka was delighted to meet up with fans who have supported his career over the past decade.



"I’ve always dreamt about creating a mini platform through which I can interact with my fans and get to know ways to make my brand better and stronger.

"I'm grateful to all who showed up and I want to thank them for their support. Over the course of the hangout, we shared ideas, and I'm hopeful for a better future," he said.



Opanka is currently making waves with his new single ‘Eka Aba Fie’ which features award-winning dancehall and reggae musician, Shatta Wale.