Opanka names American rapper Lil Win as inspiration behind hit

Popular Ghanaian rapper Armstrong Affum known in the showbiz circles as Dadie Opanka has made an interesting revelation of what inspired his ‘Tie Tie freestyle on Bradez’s ‘simple’ beats.

According to him, the words of American Rapper Lil Win motivated him to adopt the creation of freestyles to gain popularity.



In an interview with Rev Erskine on the Myd Morning Radio show on YFM, he related: “Lil Win was the reason why I did ‘Tie Tie’ freestyle. Lil win was the original mixtape monster. I remember I was listening to one of his interviews and he was saying that sometimes you will be doing music and no one will give you that attention. So he thought it wise that when others do music and he feels he can do better than them, he just jumps on the beat and he does it. He won’t wait much on it.”

Dadie Opanka noted that this tactic by Lil Win also inspired him to “jump on others’ beats” to get the attention of Ghanaians. . “So I was like I was new and nobody knows me so why would I waste money go book studio and record when there is no guarantee I will be a hit. And I can’t also sit idle I need to show people my talent. So why not jump on people’s beat and just create something? So when I rehearse I rehearse on the beats. That is how the simple’ freestyle came about”, he continued.



Dadie Opanka is a Ghanaian rapper who gained popularity with a freestyle he did on Bradez’ song “Simple” which went viral after which he released his official single “Taste”. Dadie Opanka remains one of the musicians with the most popular freestyle cover.