Opanka releases new EP titled 'Elevation'

The five-track EP talks about how to remain focused amidst life's challenges

Source: Opanka, Contributor

At a time where the world is battling a deadly pandemic, Ghanaian rapper Dadie Opanka has some words of inspiration for music lovers on his new Extended Play (EP) titled 'Elevation'.

The sensational rapper features some top artistes on the EP which includes award-winning Reggae and Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, songwriter Kofi Kinaata and rising music sensation Bosom P-Yung.



The five-track EP is a suspenseful sound package that music lovers can relate to in their daily lives.



For example the 'Trying Times' tune has created a buzz on social media as Opanka was caught crying on camera while delivering a freestyle during the EP listening.



He talks about the challenges one goes through in life and seeks to elevate their spirits with some motivational lyrical vibes.



He follows up with 'Anigye' featuring Bosom P-Yung in a song which seeks to inspire and would be an irresistible tune for music lovers.

Opanka’s ‘Eka Aba Fie’ featuring Shatta Wale and 'Hold On' featuring Kofi Kinaata have already made waves since their release last year.



Opanka ends the EP with 'Deliver Me' as he seeks respite from the challenges in life.



Listen to the EP below:





