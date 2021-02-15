Opanka releases nostalgic visuals for 'Trying Times'

Rapper Opanka

Rapper, performer and songwriter Opanka has released a video of his latest song “Trying Times”.

The “Trying Times” song which is part of Opanka’s “Elevation” Extended Play (EP), has received lots of buzz on social media considering the message it carries.



The "Wedding Car" hitmaker in this new video gets emotional as he highlights challenges one goes through in life and seeks to elevate their spirits with some motivational lyrical vibes.

The video portrays an atmosphere of pain and anguish from the rapper which would resonate with people going through difficult times.



Opanka’s “Elevation EP” released a few weeks ago is a suspenseful sound package that features Shatta Wale (Eka Aba Fie), Kofi Kinaata (Hold On), and Bosom P-Yung (Anigye).