'Open cinemas' - National Film Authority-Action Group begs govt

They are petitioning the president to open cinema's in his next address

Ghana's movie industry is still trying to recover from the effects of the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus on the country.

From March 2020, cinemas still remain closed despite the reopening of markets, churches, mosques and conferences in the country.



The National Film Authority-Action Group (NFA-AG), a creative arts industry pressure group largely made up of film industry stakeholder associations and guilds are therefore pleading with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to immediately take action to lift restrictions on cinemas.



The petition copied to GhanaWeb and signed by Ps. Cosby Bikpe, convenor of the group states that the reopening of cinemas is to enable the film industry to kickstart its process of recovery.

"Our petition comes at this good time, especially after His Excellency, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has lifted restrictions on a number of indoor/enclosed sectors where large groups gather such as Churches, Mosques, Conferences, Award shows and drinking bars. In addition, passenger buses have been allowed to operate at full capacity while travelling to further destinations," parts of the statement read.



Read the full petition below:



