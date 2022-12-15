0
Menu
Entertainment

Organisations denied me opportunities because of my controversies - Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale.jpeg Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Thu, 15 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has said some organizations found it difficult to work with him because of his association with a lot of controversies online.

The "On God" singer admitted to Sammy Flex that certain powerful figures in Ghana's entertainment sector wanted him to falter until his Beyonce collaboration materialized.

He added that the aforementioned partnership was a heavenly favour that restored his damaged reputation as a result of commentaries from pundits and the general public.

“I’ve met companies that have told me, ‘Oh we wanted to sign you, but you had this problem, and your media people [said this and that] so they said we should forget it,” he said.

According to Shatta Wale, whenever these organizations informed him that they couldn't work with him, he would tell them it was a loss for both parties.

“I keep telling people that don’t think you’re hurting me, but you are hurting all of us. When I make money, I bring it to the table, and we all enjoy it.

"So I think those things [uncontrolled negative criticism] have to stop,” the ‘On God’ hitmaker added.

ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
UK MP of Ghanaian parentage declared bankrupt over £1.7m debt
Sammy Gyamfi goes Biblical amid 'fight' with Opare Addo
Pablo ‘thrashes’ Sam George’s social media warning
Leaked audio tape of Asiedu Nketiah reveals NDC went to court without figures
Ato Essien pleads guilty, convicted on his own plea
NDC Polls: I have no choice; I’ll work with whoever delegates elect – Mahama
Bagbin becoming a tyrant, wants to turn parliament into a palace - Muntaka
Court remands Bukom Banku and his son over stabbing
‘I want to be president for only four years, challenge me’ – Ken Agyapong
Sam George slams US Ambassador to Ghana
Related Articles: