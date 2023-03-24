Organizers of Akwaaba festival presents black star award to Hon.Akwasi Ababio

A citation presented to Akwasi Ababio

A delegation led by the Greater Accra regional chairman of Musiga, Ras Caleb Appiah-levi and Mr. Emmanuel Emmel Kwame Edem Doe-Bruce aka double-D (Greater Accra regional organizer Aspirant) has presented an award to the director of diaspora affairs at the office of the president, Akwasi Awuah Ababio on Thursday March 23, 2023 at the jubilee house.

Akwasi Ababio received this award as an honorary award for his role, support and contribution to the just ended Akwaaba festival 2023 .



So on behalf of Mr. Joe Osae, CEO of ceejay multimedia limited, the Acting Musiga President, Bessa Simon and the entire organizers of the program, Ras Caleb and Double-D took the mandate to present an Akwaaba designed frame to Ababio in his office.



Double-D who double up as the CEO of Eml entertainment and the country director for FCT transport company was part of the musicians who thrilled fans at the Akwaaba festival so he was very happy to be part of the delegation that presented the Black star award .



Background story

Ceejay multimedia in collaboration with Musiga presented "Akwaaba festival 2023″



The event took place from 4th to 6th march 2023 at the national theatre Accra.



Artistes on bill included double D, Pastor Loretta, Nutty Rankini, Nshira Tina, Bessa Simon, Joe wizzy, odehyieba Priscilla, lady mens, Togbe Ghana, obenfo, Mams Volta, and many others.



Activities at the festival included Exhibition and sales of Ghanaian arts and crafts ,food Bazaar, musical concert, cultural dance, wear Ghana show, miss Akwaaba 2023, black star awards and many other exciting activities.