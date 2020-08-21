Entertainment

Organizers of Miss Universe Ghana 2020 to announce new Queen

National Director of Miss Universe Ghana, Menaye Donkor Muntari

Malz Promotions, organizers of Miss Universe Ghana is set to announce a new Queen for 2020 edition.

In a statement signed by the National Director, Menaye Donkor Muntari, 2020 Miss Universe Ghana will be privately appointed.



She noted that the new Queen to be outdoored in September will undertake the role of Miss Universe Ghana 2020.



According to the organization, the unveiling of the Queen will be broadcasted on television and social media platforms.

Menaye Donkor Muntari said her outfit reached a decision with Miss Universe Organization [International] to privately appoint a representative as it [organization] encountered setbacks to interview contestants.



“Our greatest concern is to ensure that the numerous people, both fans and staff of the organization who contribute to make this pageant a success are safe,” Menaye said.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.