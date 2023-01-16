Organizers should consider kidifest during the festive season - Kobby Kyei

Ghanaian bloggers, Kobby Kyei

Ghana’s popular blogger, Augustus Koranteng Kyei well known in Showbiz as Kobby Kyei has called on organizers to consider hosting kidifest during the festive season.

According to him, almost all the programs which was organized this December were for adults and not children.



“Again, one of my biggest worry is the fact that almost all the events slated on our calendar are all adult events. I have been saying that, a country that does not pay attention to the welfare of children when it comes to health, education, entertainment and all these things don’t have a future,” he said.



The blogger lamented that Ghana does not pay much attention to children when it comes to these shows.

He added that, it was out of kidifest that the likes of Praye became popular thus it is important to involve children in these programmes.



“There is a reason why we had the kidifest and those events for children when we were growing up at the Efua Sutherland Park and National Theatre. And we have the likes of Praye coming out using those platforms. So it is sad that as a country Ghana, we don’t pay attention to children.



The only time that we see children being useful is when we want them to go and meet these foreigners at the airport to dance 'Adowa',” he added.