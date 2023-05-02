Oscar Provencal urges government to fund local short skits and series

Veteran actor Oscar Provencal

Veteran actor Oscar Provencal has urged the government to provide funding for content providers who specialize in short skits and series.

In an interview on TV3’s New Day, he highlighted that these individuals are contributing to the local movie industry and should be supported.



"All those who specialize in short skits for social media, as well as those who do series, are all contributing to the local movie industry as all these are part of the movie industry," he said.



He also advised against comparing Ghana’s movie industry to Nigeria’s, noting the vast differences between the two countries.



"There is no point comparing the two industries because they are worlds apart and one has far more advanced than the other, so kindly stop the comparisons," he added.



Provencal’s call comes at a time when the Ghanaian movie industry is experiencing a decline, and some local movie producers have turned to producing short skits for YouTube and television series.

The actor, who has been in the industry for over three decades, believes that supporting these content providers could help to revive the industry.



ADA/BB