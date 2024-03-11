Oscars 2024: Full list of winners and nominees

Some winners in a group photograph

Hollywood's finest have been rewarded with golden statuettes at the Oscars in Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre.

Here is the full list of winners, as well as all the nominees.



Best picture



Winner: Oppenheimer



American Fiction



Anatomy of a Fall



Barbie



The Holdovers



Killers of the Flower Moon



Maestro



Past Lives



Poor Things



The Zone of Interest



Best actress



Winner: Emma Stone - Poor Things



Annette Bening - Nyad



Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon



Sandra Huller - Anatomy of a Fall



Carey Mulligan - Maestro



Best actor



Winner: Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer



Bradley Cooper - Maestro



Colman Domingo - Rustin



Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers



Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction



Best supporting actress



Winner: Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers



Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer



Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple



America Ferrera - Barbie

Jodie Foster - Nyad



Best supporting actor



Winner: Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer



Sterling K Brown - American Fiction



Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon



Ryan Gosling - Barbie



Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things



Best director



Winner: Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan



Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet



Killers of the Flower Moon - Martin Scorsese



Poor Things - Yorgos Lanthimos



The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer



Best original song



What Was I Made For? - Barbie (Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell)



The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot (Diane Warren)



I'm Just Ken - Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)



It Never Went Away - American Symphony (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson)



Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George)



Best original score



Winner: Oppenheimer



American Fiction



Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny



Killers of the Flower Moon



Poor Things



Best adapted screenplay



Winner: American Fiction



Barbie



Oppenheimer

Poor Things



The Zone of Interest



Best original screenplay



Winner: Anatomy of a Fall



The Holdovers



Maestro



May December



Past Lives



Best international feature



Winner: The Zone of Interest



Io Capitano



Perfect Days



Society of the Snow



The Teachers' Lounge



Best animated feature



Winner: The Boy and the Heron



Elemental



Nimona



Robot Dreams



Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse



Best documentary feature



Winner: 20 Days in Mariupol



Bobi Wine: The People's President



The Eternal Memory



Four Daughters



To Kill a Tiger



Best cinematography



Winner: Oppenheimer



El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon



Maestro



Poor Things



Best sound



Winner: The Zone of Interest



The Creator



Maestro



Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One



Oppenheimer



Best film editing



Winner: Oppenheimer



Anatomy of a Fall



The Holdovers



Killers of the Flower Moon



Poor Things



Best visual effects



Winner: Godzilla Minus One



The Creator



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3



Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One



Napoleon



Best costume design



Winner: Poor Things



Barbie



Killers of the Flower Moon



Napoleon



Oppenheimer



Best production design



Winner: Poor Things

Barbie



Killers of the Flower Moon



Napoleon



Oppenheimer



Best make-up and hairstyling



Winner: Poor Things



Golda



Maestro



Oppenheimer



Society of the Snow



Best animated short



Winner: War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko



Letter to a Pig



Ninety-Five Senses



Our Uniform



Pachyderme



Best documentary short



Winner: The Last Repair Shop



The ABCs of Book Banning



The Barber of Little Rock



Island In Between



Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó



Best live action short



Winner: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar



The After



Invincible



Knight of Fortune



Red, White and Blue