Oscars Committee laughed at 'Tettey Quarshie' movie – Leila Djansi

Renowned American and Ghanaian filmmaker, Leila Djansi has thrown more light on why no Ghanaian movie was selected for the Oscars.

Speaking in an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show, Leila said it was hard to select which of the movies would be a good image for the country.



Leila emphasized that the committee members said they do not know what Ghanaian movie to present for the awards.



According to her, the committee members laughed and stopped watching the screening of the Heroes of Africa movie (Tettey Quashie) after they saw a ‘Fernando Po’ text on the screen.



Leila Djansi elaborated a movie with a good image representing the country should not be only about our culture and identity—but the skill of the filmmakers is also necessary.

She also denied influencing the committee to vote no against movies from Ghana.



Watch Leila’s full interview with ZionFelix below.



