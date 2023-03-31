0
Entertainment

Osebo and Cheddar – Why these men have been labeled as ‘fashion beasts’

OSEBO AND CHEDDA4.png Cheddar and Osebo have been touted as 'fashion gaints'

Fri, 31 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

While some celebrities love to keep a simple but classy look or pop in a fashion statement once in a while, others aren’t afraid to take risks and set their own trends.

These individuals might not always be on your favourite best-dressed list, but their style definitely leaves a memory on the minds of fans across social media.

Popular Ghanaian business mogul, Freedom Jacob Caesar (Cheddar) and Clothing store owner, Osebo the Zaraman, are examples of celebrities who have pushed the boundaries over the years, in churning out daring and exciting fashion statements.

The best part is, their looks are cut out from the best luxurious pieces or even picked from the limited edition of high-end brands.

However, there is an eminent fashion contest between these individuals which is currently being championed by social media users, and before we get to witness it, let’s refresh your memory with a catalogue of their looks on social media.

Check out the pictures below:

