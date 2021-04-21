Osebo dresses like a woman; I’ve got swag than him – Don Elijah

Ghanaian stylist and musician, Don Elijah

Source: Justice Walker Junior, Contributor

A Ghanaian stylist, musician and boutique owner Donelijah Gdgswagnation Birdman popularly known as Don Elijah has lashed out the fashion sense of Richard Brown affectionately called Osebo describing it as “women style of dressing”.

Osebo, the father of Nana Aba Anamoah's son Jyoti Paa Kow Anamoah in the past few months has been engaged in some strange sense of fashion.



Some Ghanaians expressed surprise from the onset when it was introduced, with some also alluding and hailing it as their favorite.



Don Elijah however in an interview on Okay FM’s ‘Best Entertainment Show’ said the fashion sense of Osebo is not one which should be praised but rather receives all condemnation.



“Osebo wears only attire for ladies, he says that’s fashion, moreover that’s his style. I respect it but it’s not my style. I can never wear it; I won’t even be able to sleep. I’ll wake up if it’s tempting me. If he has dressed with his wife for outing, the public won’t be able to identify who is the man and who is the woman. He will wear women's attire, same as the wife – so identifying the woman would be difficult.



“I want to look like a man so when I’m walking with my girl in town, the public can identify who is the man and who is the lady. The first time I saw him, I thought he was a female until later; I was able to identify him rather as a man. When we talk about swag, it comes with style – that’s his style in terms of fashion so I respect it though I don’t love it” he told the show host.

Hype



Responding to a question on whether he accused Edem, Kwaw Kese led by Hammer some 2 years ago of owing him for costumes they bought from him to gain some attention into the music Industry – Don Elijah responded in the negative.



He explained that Hammar of the last two who led the musicians back in 2008 to produce ‘U dey Craze’ music video loaned costumes from him with contractual agreement but refused to respect the agreement.



He noted that all efforts to get Hammar to respect his part of the bargain proved futile which he still thinks of heading to court to resolve the issue.



“My problem with Hammer was because he refused to respect simple contract terms. It was in an agreement that I’ll costume Kwaw Kese and Edem on a project which they’ll hype me everywhere they go to, but it was not done. They ignored it which was drafted by a professional lawyer. That’s why I mentioned some strong words in my song for them which many thought I needed some hype or so but it wasn’t like that. The two of them have dead careers so I needed no hype actually from them. I rather give them hype”.