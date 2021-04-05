Osebo goes wild, chews raw plantain

Ghanaian fashionista, Richard Brown who is popularly known as Osebo has once again got the public taking based on his recent revelation.

According to Osebo who appeared on a cooking show, Supa's Kitchen, eating plantain in its raw state can help boost one's immune system.



To the surprise of the host Ohemaa Wuye Supa, Osebo who had joined her to cook 'ampesi' with stew intimated, “I am about to chew the plantain because it is the cure to a host of diseases.”



“Permit me to perform some magic to you. First off let me cut both sides of the plantain after which I will wash it thoroughly. What I am about to perform is not new to a lot of Doctors but they will not tell you the truth. They won't tell you the host of diseases it can cure,” he claimed.



He was captured chewing the raw plantain together with the peel which he claims helps the body in fighting diseases.



The host who couldn’t believe her eyes at this point asked if the raw plantain wasn’t causing itchiness in his mouth.



But according to him, it was normal as he has been chewing raw plantain for a while now.

“I frequently chew plantain in its raw state… take the goat, for instance, it feeds on plantain. The nutritious part is the peel and the plantain itself… even with oats, we are not supposed to cook it before eating.”



Eating raw plantain according to Osebo "cures blood pressure (BP), diabetes, and also boosts your immune system.”



The fashionista who is noted for his unique style with the wearing of skirts again advised the public to rather use local salts in place of iodized salt when cooking.



“This type of salt is organic, this is what God blessed us with. It cures a host of diseases, for those suffering from insomnia when you pour it into the water a place your feet in it you’ll be guaranteed a sound sleep,” he noted.



Watch the video below:



