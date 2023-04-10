Osebo makes revelations about his life

Social media influencer and fashionista, Osebo

Social media influencer and fashionista, Richard Brown, with the moniker 'Osebothezaraman', has expressed his gratitude to Ghanaians for their unwavering support.

He shared that, growing up as the eldest child of six siblings in a family with a father who worked as a police officer and earned a modest salary, he learned to be resourceful and hardworking from a young age.



During an interview on Onua FM in Accra, Osebo revealed that he had to quit school early to take up various jobs, including bus driving, to support his parents.



“My father, a policeman, hails from Akomadan, and my mother is from Nkenkensu. We have been moving around due to my father’s profession as a police officer. His last transfer was to Suhum.



“I am the eldest of six children, and this was not easy at all. I had to quit school early to support my family. I became a truck driver in 1991 to make this possible," he shared.



Furthermore, Osebo explained that his nickname 'Osebo' was given to him by Apostle Kwadwo Safo, also known as Kantanka.



“Apostle Kwadwo Safo gave me my name, Osebo. You know a lion is not meek, generally, I am not a weakling or a soft person, which is why I was given the name Osebo”, he revealed.



The name, he shared, signifies strength and resilience, qualities that he embodies. Osebothezaraman has become a household name due to his daring and unique fashion sense.



