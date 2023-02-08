0
Osebo sends encrypted message following Blakk Rasta's attack on his personality

Wed, 8 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian fashionista and businessman, Osebo The Zaraman has dominated social media conversations following a post made on him by singer and radio presenter, Blakk Rasta on February 7.

Blakk Rasta in a viral tweet, according to tweeps, mocked Osebo's fashion sense when he shared two photos of the businessman rocking what is termed women's clothing.

Blakk's move of sharing Osebo's photos on Twitter was to spite Nana Aba Anamoah, the ex-partner and baby mama of the fashionista following a banter he (Blakk Rasta) had with the female broadcaster.

Osebo has subsequently shared a post to educate the public on the need to be slow to anger when provoked.

In a video shared on his Instagram story, Osebo hammered that it is only a fool who makes stupid statements, but a wise man is always measured.

In the video sighted by GhanaWeb he said: "Kwame Preko, I want to remind you of your father's wise saying and advice to you...the words of a man will determine whether or not he is wise. So Kwame, don't be foolish. This is my advice to you, don't be quick to speak when angry."

He added: "Think before you speak because, in the heat of the moment, you will spew nonsense...so don't be a fool who speaks foolishly."

About the Blakk Rasta, Nana Aba altercation

When Blakk Rasta termed rapper Sarkodie's verse on the re-make of 'Stir It Up' as "one-way rap" adding that the feature was a total disrespect to Bob Marley, Nana Aba Anamoah and a couple of personalities condemned his statement.

The broadcaster rebuked Blakk Rasta for belittling and thrashing rapper Sarkodie's verse.

The two were engaged in banter on Twitter with both parties throwing shots at each other.

However, on February 7, Blakk decided to involve Nana Aba's former partner in their feud.

Check out the posts below:







OPD/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
