Osebo turns heads with Easter outfit

Fashionista Osebo

Popular fashionista Osebo, real name Richard Brown, is in his element. His latest pictures released via social media are attracting comments from followers who appear to have been enthralled by the apparel and the manner Osebo posed for the cameras.

The man who opines that “Fashion is madness, only bold people step out in style” is known for promoting an effeminate way of dressing - high-waist skirts teamed with blouses, pleated skirts with shirts or blazers, a shirt over a piece of wax print wrapped around his waist – and these features were not missing as he dazzled again in a Scottish skirt with a long sleeve shirt.



With a sunglass and wristwatch to match, Osebo donned an orange shirt and footwear and complemented them with a peach skirt.



Although his fashion sense has come under criticism in times past, Osebo on all occasions mounted a spirited defense and stressed he was unfazed.



“I am not moved by the insults because I know what I am about. I want to tell those insulting me to stop wasting their time because I am a focused person and I know where I am heading to,” he told Graphic Showbiz in a recent interview.

“I am not the first person to wear a kilt. Football star Stephen Appiah has won one before and TV personality, Paul Adom-Otchere, and his bestman wore kilts for his wedding, which I saw nothing wrong with. So why would anyone have a problem with mine?” he asked.



These comments were reiterated in his post, Sunday. Sharing five photographs of himself, the fashionista said: "Only bold people step out in style, fashion is confident and one needs to be unique in his style. Do your thing and forget others."



