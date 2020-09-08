LifeStyle

Osebor is back with the drip on the ‘gram' again

Fashionista Osebor

After dropping the drip since coronavirus took over, Osebor, real named, Richard Brown is back with the drip again.

The fashionista is ignoring all of the criticisms and has adopted a culture of men wearing dresses and skirts in Ghana and beyond. He definitely isn't bothered with all the ridicules he gets from his critics on social media.



Osebor took to the internet to serve a colourful long pleated dress with a slit that showed his matching shorts underneath the dress. The fashionista named his outfit "fontomfrom saasawa".



We got our eyes on his black bag that matched his hat and sunglasses. He also opted for yellow shoes that matched the colour of his outfit.

"This is fontomfrom saasawa by osebo _thezaraman. Launching coming up soon coat of many colours by osebo the fashionista and many more unique style," Osebor captioned his post.



