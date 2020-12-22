Osei Boateng, Pius Agyemang, other chorale composers honoured

The composers were awarded for their contribution to chorale music in Ghana

Nine Ghanaian chorale composers have been awarded for their exceptional contribution to the advancement of chorale music in Ghana.

The awardees were Osei Boateng, Rev. Bro. Pius Agyemang, Kwabena Oppong-Kyei, Professor C. W. K. Mireku, James Tsemafo-Arthur, Emmanuel Owusu, Bright Amankwah, Amos George Tetteh, and Kingsford Yaw Mensah.



The event took place in Accra on Sunday during the second edition of the Chorale and Composers Festival.



Mr. Bright Aheto, co-host of the programme, said the festival was meant to motivate chorale composers to produce more chorale works, instil patriotism in the youth, encourage art music in schools, unearth musical talents and raise the standard of chorale performance in the country.



In all, nine chorale groups together with the Ghana Police Band performed some popular Ghanaian works including “Gyatabruwa,” “Okura Me Mu,” “Yesu Ka Woho,” and other highlife pieces and anthems composed by the awardees.



The chorale groups comprised of Harmonious Chorale, Winneba Youth Choir, Greater Accra Mass Choir, Wesleyan Symphonic Choir, Adehyema Sacred Chorale Group, Glorious Chorus, Heavenly Jewels, Inspirational Chorale, and Vocal Essence Chorale.

It was all joy and excitement as the choirs treated the audience to cheerful Ghanaian art music.



The festival saw Mr. Alexander Kodwo Kom Abban, Deputy Minister for Communications, displayed his skills not only as a statesman but as an organist as he played the organ to accompany the Winneba Youth Choir.



Among the dignitaries that graced the occasion were Mr. Ron Strikker- The Netherlands Ambassador to Ghana, Mr. George Andah- Deputy Minister for Communications, Madam Kate Addo- Acting Director, Public Affairs, Parliament of Ghana, Mr. Samuel Okudzeto- Member, Council of State, and Mrs. Pamela Djamson Tettey- Director of Communication and Outreach, Millennium Development Authority.



Mrs. Sabina Kumi-Pobee, member of the planning committee for the festival received Best Recognition Award for her outstanding contribution to the Chorale and Composers Festival.