Osibisa declares support for Ukraine, denounces former member Gregg Kofi Brown's Russian tour

Osibisa has categorically declared its support for Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Ukraine and in the same breath, denounced the actions of former member Gregg Kofi Brown who recently toured Vladimir Putin's Russia.

The iconic Afro Rock music group made this known in a statement posted on their official Facebook page, Wednesday, March 29, 2023.



In the statement, the Ghanaian-British Osibisa said that "as a band, together with its management company, [we] are united to show complete unity and solidarity to the people of Ukraine."



Also, "together, we have completely disassociated ourselves from former band player Gregg Kofi Brown who over the past year has undertaken two separate solo tours of Russia."



The 'Woyaye' hitmakers underscored Mr Brown's independence and status as "a free agent," who has the prerogative "to decide where he performs."



Again, Osibisa, in the statement, stressed that it "consider[s] it inappropriate and wish it [to] be known that from a moral standpoint, all current and existing band members and management do not wish to undertake or be associated with any activity within Russia or its allied nations, whilst the atrocities in Ukraine continue."

In conclusion, the band announced new music and tour dates.



"To all of our fans, we have new music and tour dates coming soon. Please keep a watch out on all of our social media platforms," it said, signing the statement with the words: "One love, Osibisa."



