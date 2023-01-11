0
Osofo Ajagurajah explains why he wears a dagger around his waist

Wed, 11 Jan 2023

Popular Ghanaian preacher, Osofo Ajagurajah who strictly believes in spirituality and not Christianity has explained why he carries a dagger with him any time he wears his regalia.

Prophet Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, in an interview with Serwaa Amihere, opened up about his assignment on earth and also clarified why he performs sacrifices which have been described as strange by a section of the public.

Osofo Ajagurajah was present at the studios of GHOne with a Katana sword and a dagger around his waist.

“Let me show you what a dagger is. It is not a knife; I deal with spirituality so this is used to evoke the spirit of the north. I only wear it when I am in my regalia…this is the wolf, see the inscriptions on it," he indicated while pointing at his dagger.

He however failed to disclose the meaning of the writings on the sharp point.

Explaining why he wears it around his waist all the time, the prophet said, “because I’m coming to do his work. I don’t know the spirit am going to meet. It is not about using it but what if the spirit of the north meets me and I need to talk to him?"

He continued: "I have a katana that evokes the spirit of the west."



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
