Osofo Dadzie deserves state burial – Vida Adutwumwaa

Ghanaian drama legend, Osofo Dadzie

Entertainment critic and columnist Vida Adutwumwaa has wholly supported calls by the family of Osofo Dadzie to give the Ghanaian drama legend a state burial.

According to her, the burial of Osofo Dadzie should be an entire weekend festival to celebrate the Ghanaian theatre legend.



Speaking in an interview on Happy 98.9 FM’s ‘Showbiz Xtra’ with Doctar Cann, the industry pundit said, “Osofo Dadzie’s burial should be a state one and an entire festival on its own. We can celebrate him from Friday to Sunday.”



She argued that having a state burial for Osofo Dadzie in effect symbolizes the final funeral rites for all members of the ‘Osofo Dadzie’ cultural troupe who are now deceased.



“This is a symbolic gesture we need to do now and not postpone to later.”



Vida, still defending the need for the state burial indicated that if the governemt managed a state burial for George Floyd then, “We have to do more for our own people who have led social change campaigns.”

The entertainment pundit also noted that industry players can use the opportunity to change policies in the Ghanaian entertainment space.



Veteran Ghanaian actor and producer, Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Osofo Dadzie was confirmed dead at the early hours of Monday August 10, 2020, at age 89.



The Osofo Dadzie group had members such as the late Super OD, S.K. Oppong, Bea Kissi, Fred Addae, Akua Boatemaa, Kwadwo Kwakye and Joris Wartenberg as creative director and the late Nana Bosomprah as producer.



The group’s breakthrough on television came when they performed a play titled Aku Sika written by Nana Kwame Ampadu. S.K. Oppong played a drag queen which turned out to be quite popular.

