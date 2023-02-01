Osofo Kyiri Abosom had nothing when I married him 13 years ago - Princess Andrews

Kyiri Abosom and wife, Princess Andrews

Princess Andrews has countered her husband's claim that she is fighting for his properties after he announced that his wife wants a court to eject him from their home.

"I, Kyiri Abosom, have had a child outside our marriage. You should see the child. She is so beautiful, I will soon outdoor her. My partner sent the matter to court and is fighting over my property. She has sent the matter to different courts," the founder of the Life Assembly Worship Center disclosed in a viral video.



According to the gospel singer who has been separated from Kwabena Andrews, better known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, the man she married 13 years ago had nothing when they met.



The properties they have acquired were built together, and she deserves her share now that his infidelity has caused their separation.



"I wouldn't have married Kyiri Abosom if I was truly after properties and money. When I met my husband, he had nothing. I joined Life Assembly Worship Center just a year after its establishment. He chased me, and as I said, there's a lot to this story, but I choose not to comment. My lawyers are on the case



"It is never true that I am after his property, but of course, we built things together, and I deserve better. We have suffered together, 13 years in marriage, and he had nothing when we met. He didn't have enough money to ask for my hand in marriage. At that time, I was a hot cake, and prominent and rich men were after my hand in marriage," she disclosed in an interview on GhPage Media in January 2023.

Princess Andrews defending her name said: "If I was after properties, I could have married any of those rich men...he wants to make a fool out of me but I won't let that happen because there are laws in this country."











OPD/BOG