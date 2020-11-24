Ossa wins old student edition of Planet Broadway Drama Festival 2020

The event brought about together old students from twelve Senior High School across the country

Source: John Atta-Kusi, Contributor

The 2020 Planet Broadway Drama festival old students edition came off on Friday 20th November at the Osu Ebenezer Hall in Osu, Accra.

The event brought about together old students from twelve Senior High School across the country with Odorgonno Old Student Association, in the Accra Region emerging as winners for the competition.



The competition was organized by Heritage of Africa in partnership with the National Commission on Culture, The Arts and Culture Company, Ghana Tourism Authority and was endorsed by the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service and Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.



The goal for this year competition was to promote theatre arts among youth and general public in Ghana. The schools who participated in the competition were given the opportunity to unearth their talents with their own story.



Ossa came first with their outstanding performance which spoke about unity which aim to promote peace and unity among Ghanaians towards the coming elections on December 7, St. Thomas Aquinas took the second position and Methodist Girls Senior High School won the third position.



Individuals also won awards for themselves for performing well as well.

Check list below



Best Actor - Mawuli Komla Zonyrah



Best Set Designer - Mawuli Komla Zonyrah



Best Sound designer - Mawunyo Tobias Zonyrah



Best Writer - Prayer C. Oguzor

Best Director - Faiba Bernard



Best Supporting Actor - Nana Kwame Agyemang



Best Makeup - Sarah Segbaya



Best Actress - Mavis Mawuena



Best supporting Actress - Shamsiya Yayah

Best Costumes Designer - Joseph Yaw Atoma



Ambassador Prince Kojo Hilton, Mr. Daniel Kojo Delong and other top theatre practitioners were present at the event and they urged all the competitors to take theatre industry seriously because there is a great future for Ghana’s theatre. Some theatre practitioners were also honored at the event.



The organizers will like to take this opportunity to thank their sponsors and media partners that’s Twellium Industrial Company, Lexta Ghana Limited producers of Yazz products, Ceejay Multimedia, inside high mag, DDP outdoor Ltd, effect media, High School Plug, Dromotion Pictures and Gud Africa TV.

