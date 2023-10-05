Otedola brags as DJ Cuppy gives a speech at the United Nations

Cuppy with her father, Femi Otedola

Popular billionaire cum business mogul, Femi Otedola, has taken to his official Instagram page to congratulate her daughter, Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy for delivering a speech at the United Nations.

Cuppy, who is a graduate of Oxford University, shared her goals and aspirations at an event at the United Nations (UN) headquarters.



DJ Cuppy, as part of her showbiz achievements, has interned for American rapper and music mogul Jay Z and has been on the Forbes 30 Under 30 twice.



She has also worked with a number of astute musicians both in Nigeria and globally.

This has not been her only incredible achievement in recent times, and as a proud father, Femi Otedola took to social media to eulogize her daughter.



"Brains and beauty. I’m so proud of my angel @cuppymusic addressing the @unitednations ... F.Ote" he wrote.



