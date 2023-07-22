Otokunor, a Ga short film wins big at Independent Short Awards 2023 in Los Angeles

A scene from the movie

Otokunor, a Ga vernacular short film subtitled in English has been named an award winner in the monthly season of July 2023 at the Independent Short Awards.

Named the Best Drama Short in the Bronze category, the film was selected from a pool of submissions from 25 countries with a total runtime of almost 39 hours.



Directed by the budding creative, Kwame Kyei Baffour, whose previous works have garnered critical acclaim due to their successes, “Otokunor” is a thought-provoking exploration of the life of a young boy from the fishing community of Accra whose dreams and aspirations are torn apart by a long-standing tradition of his family.



With a talented ensemble of cast and a compelling screenplay, the film transports viewers on a cinematic journey that leaves them spellbound.



The film stars seasoned actor, Fred Amugi, sensational actress Mynna Otoo and breakthrough kid boxer Prince “The Buzz” Larbie whose exceptional performances bring the characters to life, capturing the essence of the film’s narrative and adding layers of depth to the story.



The Philmtools Media produced thirty-one-minute film, is set to be announced as its latest cinematic masterpiece at about 6 prestigious International Film Festivals, namely Orlando Urban Film Festival, Toronto Nollywood International Film Festival, British International Film Festival, Kano Indigenous Languages of Africa Film Market and Festival, BlackStar International Film Festival and Los Angeles based Independent Short Awards.

The above-named International Film Festivals provide an ideal platform to showcase “Otokunor” to a global audience of industry professionals, film enthusiasts, and critics.



The festival’s commitment to promoting artistic excellence and fostering cultural exchange makes it the perfect venue for this eagerly awaited premiere.



The film, “Otokunor,” is set to captivate audiences with its mesmerizing storytelling, exceptional performances, and breathtaking cinematography.



The technical brilliance of “Otokunor” is another standout aspect. The film boasts awe-inspiring cinematography by Hafiz Abdul Salifu and Joli Sleem, who skilfully captures the film’s stunning visuals, creating a visual tapestry that complements the emotional depth of the story.



With its powerful storytelling, compelling performances, and meticulous craftsmanship, the film is poised to make a significant impact on the international film festival circuit.

“We are extremely proud to present ‘Otokunor’ at the above International Film Festivals,” said Daniel Kofi Ewusie, the producer of the film. “This project has been a labour of love for everyone involved, and we are excited to share it with the world. We believe that the festival’s esteemed audience will appreciate the film’s unique perspective, powerful performances, and ability to spark meaningful conversations.”



Kwame Agyemang Berko who is in charge of media relations of Philmtools, divulged in a phone conversation that, to the Los Angeles Based Independent Short Awards, the film Otokunor “is in the pool of entries that will be recognized with the official laurel of the festival and a custom certificate, considering the judging score it got.”



The world premiere of “Otokunor” will take place on July 23, 2023, at the prestigious Independent Shorts Awards in Los Angeles, USA and subsequently in Orlando Florida, Toronto, Kano in Nigeria, Britain, Kenya, and the BlackStar International Film in Ghana.



Following the premiere, the film will be available for international distribution, offering a wider audience the opportunity to experience its brilliance.



“Otokunor” has received accolades from industry insiders, generating anticipation and excitement among film enthusiasts worldwide.













