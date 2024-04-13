Our country is now focused on the genitals of its citizens - Sister Derby laments

Musician and activist, Deborah Vanessa

Ghanaian musician and activist Deborah Vanessa, also known as Sister Derby, has called out Ghanaian media outlets and citizens for being focused on the sex and sexuality of others.

Reacting to a report by Adom TV on how bananas can help with the sexual prowess of men, Sister Derby claimed that media houses are obsessed with sex.



She further claimed that the country had put its focus on the sexuality of its citizens, while older men married adolescents.



“Ghanaian media outlets and sex. Always sex sex sex. Our whole country is now focused on what genitalia the citizens possess and how to jail them for what they claim to be, while grown-ass men marry 12-year-old girls! Smdh!” she posted.



Deborah Vanessa’s comments come amid the controversy about the ‘marriage’ of a 16-year-old girl to a 63-year-old chief priest, the Gborbu Wulomo of Nungua.



What happened?



In late March 2024, reports accompanied by videos showed the Gborbu Wulomo of Nungua partaking in a marriage-like ceremony with a young girl reported to be 12 years old.

The controversial event occurred on Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Nungua, drawing widespread attention and criticism from both local and international communities.



It also sparked public outrage among Ghanaians on social media and calls for arrest by groups like African Education Watch.



The police have since placed the girl and her mother under protection and are investigating the matter with support from social welfare agencies.



The office of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shrine defended the ceremony, stating it was a traditional rite not involving marriage or sexual relations and that the girl's role was purely religious and traditional.



They clarified that the girl, initially reported as 12, is 16 and has been groomed for this role since birth.



Meanwhile, the Attorney-General's Office in Ghana has directed the CID to investigate the alleged marriage, which could constitute a criminal offence under the Children's Act.

View the post below





Ghanaian media outlets and sex ????Always sex sex sex. Our whole country now is focussed on what genitalia the citizens possess and how to jail them on what they claim to be, while grown ass men marry 12 year old girls! Smdh! https://t.co/NjGDJcrjtf — Sister Deborah (@deborahvanessa7) April 12, 2024

ID/BB