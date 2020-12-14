Our industry is not matured to accept political endorsement – Keche

Keche Andrew

A member of music duo, Keche has indicated that the Ghanaian music industry and the country as a whole is not ready to accept the involvement of musicians and celebrities in active politics.

According to Keche Andrew, Ghana has not matured in issues of politics and



Speaking in an interview with Happy 98.9FM’s Doctar Cann on Showbiz Xtra, he motioned that the careers of artistes should not be affected because they endorse one political party over the other but, “that is what happens in Ghana”.



“In Ghana, we have not grown in political issues as compared to other countries. In those places, an artiste can endorse a political party and that will not affect them in anyway. But the situation is different here in Ghana”, he told Doctar Cann.



On his account, there are many stories of Ghanaian musicians who had their blooming careers cut short because they endorsed a political party.

“There are many stories of celebrities losing their careers because they endorsed political parties and these Ghanaian artistes always come out to complain about it”.



The musician noted that because of the Keche fan base, the duo will never jeopardize their career by endorsing any political party.



“In Ghana, politics is a very emotional affair. We have fans who belong to different political parties and when you endorse one, you divide your fan base and it affects you. We will not endorse any party”, he reiterated.



The debate on celebrities endorsing political parties has been going on for a while now. There are two schools of thought with one school believing a celebrity openly supporting a political does so at his/her disadvantage with others arguing it is a profitable venture they would gladly engage in.