Over 15 G-Wagons, other luxurious cars escort Despite on his birthday

Thu, 2 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian millionaire, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, has been escorted by over fifteen expensive G-Wagon and Brabus vehicles as he celebrates his 61st birthday.

In a video posted on UTV's Instagram page, Dr. Kwame Despite was shown driving his red vintage car while surrounded by various colours of Brabus and G-Wagons.

It felt as though these high-end vehicles were shielding him as they moved to their next destination.

Before meeting with members of the East Legon Executive Club, the CEO of the Despite Media Group commuted to Dr. Ofori Sarpong's home.

On his arrival, he was greeted by the members of the executive club with smiles, a raucous welcome, and a birthday song.

After the birthday song, Dr. Kwame Despite gave a warm embrace to each team member to express his gratitude for joining him in celebrating his special day.

The 61-year-old businessman wore a simple but stylish long-sleeve shirt that he paired with a pair of blue-and-black trousers.

He complimented his appearance by donning a pair of dark eyeglasses and a dark-coloured ivy hat.

To commemorate the CEO of Despite Media Group's birthday, additional events will be taking place throughout the day, which GhanaWeb would do well to cover.







