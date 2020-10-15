Over politicisation will hinder progress of creative arts sector - Eric Jeshrun cautions

Singer Eric Jeshrun

Source: Edem Mensah-Tsotorme, Contributor

Gospel music sensation, Eric Jeshrun has cautioned stakeholders in the creative arts to be mindful of over politicisation of the sector.

According to him, such moves will only delay the progress of the already challenged sector.



The gospel minister made these remarks when speaking on Onua TV's Anigye Emre programme on Thursday, hosted by Christian Agyei Frimpong.



He advised players in the sector to consider agreeing on proactive solutions to issues rather than holding on to entrenched positions due to party affiliation among others.



This, he said, would hasten the development of the sector and improve the fortunes of players in the industry.

Eric Jeshrun further called for an urgent need to develop a localised digital music streaming platform with less tax regime. For him, this, coupled with others, would put the creative on the path of growth for a better future.



Eric Jeshrun has recently released his debut album dubbed "Healing Stream" made up of 10 songs featuring the likes of Nathaniel Bassey, Joe Mettle, Blessing Ohanele, Efe Grace, and Kingsley Ampofo.



Songs on the album include 'You Reign', 'Healing Stream', 'Chant of Healing', 'Nyankopon', 'Onyeoma', 'Satisfy', 'Yahweh', 'Mama's Song', among others.



The album is available on all digital music stores around the world.

