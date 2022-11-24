0
Menu
Entertainment

‘Overhyped Delay fond of asking stupid questions’ – Dr. UN strikes again

Video Archive
Thu, 24 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Self-acclaimed United Nations Ambassador, Kwame Owusu Forjour, popularly known as Dr. UN, has slammed Delay over what he described as throwing personal attacks at him during an earlier interview.

Delay and Dr. UN’s interview, which took place sometime in August 2022, was described as an explosive one as it was characterized with series of banters from both sides.

Delay’s quest to probe further and find answers to some allegations and scandals Dr. UN has been involved in, and the latter’s refusal to succumb to the query, created a tensed atmosphere.

However, months after that particular interview and after analysing all that ensued, Dr. UN thinks he was attacked and not interviewed.

According to him, Delay portrayed unprofessionalism throughout the said interview, adding that she resorted to asking unwise questions.

“Delay doesn’t ask wise questions. How many times have you heard that presenters attack people during interviews? You people are the ones that overhype her like that. You people regard her too much. She is Delay and so what? She is Delay before her own fans.

"I have earned my PhD in a great school. I have been to interviews in Rwanda, South Africa, CNN, BBC. I told them to mute some of the things I said because I have got court cases,” he stated in an interview with Ohemaa Channel.

Watch the video below.



EB/AE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar
Related Articles: