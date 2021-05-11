Owusu Bempah shouldn’t be given the platform to ‘misbehave’ – media told

PRO of the Ghana Gas Company Limited, Ernest Owusu Bempah

Ghanaian showbiz strategist, Koka has appealed to the media not to give any unmerited attention to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Gas Company Limited, Ernest Owusu Bempah.

His plea comes after the Ghana Gas PRO called celebrities in the country “self-styled comedians who dabble in social media politicking and below average” amongst other names for joining in the #FixTheCountry campaign.



Koka who was obviously not pleased with the name calling described the commentary by Owusu Bempah as uncalled for and not objective. “We in the media are the same people giving him the platform to misbehave and act this way. He does not merit our attention and we should not discuss this any further”, he said.



“He called celebrities drunks and misfits so why are we still discussing him now? We are part of the problem”, he told Doctar Cann on Happy98.9FM’s Showbiz Xtra show.



Koka advised the media to focus on using precious airtime in addressing problem they (media) and celebrities face. “We should think about giving the media a facelift and stop focusing on him”, he reiterated.



The campaign, #Fixthecountry, which started on the microblogging site, Twitter had some thousands of Ghanaians venting their displeasure over what many describe as a failure on the part of successive governments to improve the lives of the citizenry.

The campaign seeks to get the government to fix the country in areas like Unemployment, Sanitation, Health, Bad Roads, the Economy, and others.



With the campaign at its peak, the Ghana Gas PRO, Ernest Owusu Bempah took to social media to also share his stance on the matter.



Portions of his post read:



The temerity with which some so-called celebrities dabble in politics in this country amazes me at times. I just can’t get my head around it.



I have been holding myself back from getting into the gutter with these self-styled comedians who dabble in social media politicking.

Why do these “entertainers” think anybody really give a crap about what they think?



Of course this is the downside to social media; where below average intelligence folks who can’t read and understand English want to teach the president how to govern.



The politics of attrition and patronage isn’t gonna help these social misfits and their backers