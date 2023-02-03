Oxlade fined N5 million in damages over leaked sex tape

Nigerian singer, Oxlade

The Lagos High Court has charged singer, Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman, known professionally as Oxlade over his leaked sex tape.

One can recall that the singer made the news in 2022 after his sex tape leaked on social media. He was accused of releasing the tape by the lady in the video identified as Blessing.



The singer received several backlashes and was made to apologize to the public and the lady.



Although Oxlade apologized, Blessing filled a lawsuit seeking N20 million in damages and a declaration that Oxlade’s act of recording the explicit sexual acts without her knowledge and consent constituted a flagrant violation of enabling laws and a gross violation of her fundamental rights to dignity, privacy, and freedom from discrimination guaranteed by Sections 34 and 37 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended); and Articles 5 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights.



In a ruling dated January 24, 2023, Justice Olalekan Oresanya slammed the singer’s actions saying that recording and posting the tape online is “despicable, awful, nasty, and classless”.

The judge also reprimanded Oxlade for disrespecting the legal process and accused his lawyer of assisting him in desecrating the court.



The singer was then asked to pay the claimant N5 million in two installments of N2 million and N3 million.



In addition, the judgment prohibits Blessing from beginning any additional legal procedure or any process relating to the facts and matters giving rise to the litigation, as well as from instituting or addressing the concerns raised in the claim on any platform or before any third person.