‘Oye vs. All be lie’ – How NDC and NPP MPs turned SONA auditorium into a musical contest

It took efforts from the Speaker of Parliament, Mr. Alban Bagbin to maintain calm in the auditorium, when NPP and NDC MP’s 'clashed' after President Nana Akufo-Addo delivered his State of Nation Address.

The house was plunged into a state of heightened tension, excitement and the struggle for who needs to be heard first, as the two parties tried to overshadow each other with their loud voices.



Showcasing pieces of papers which had all sorts of inscriptions to register their displeasure after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo delivered the SONA, the minority was captured in their topmost voices singing “All be lie oooo, All be lie oo, Amanfuor eh, all be lie ooo”



By this they suggested that the President’s SONA which was read on Tuesday March 9, 2021 was saddled with lies and deception.



Perturbed by the conduct of their counterparts, the NPP MP’s immediately stood up and begun to chant: ‘oye, oye nea Nana y3 bia oye’ which means “it’s good, its good whatever Nana does is good”

Clad in white garments, while wavering their handkerchiefs, the majority members tried to overshadow their protesting colleagues until the Speaker intervened.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo touched on some major sectors of national development including security, economy, agriculture, environment, education and more importantly health, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the roll-out of the country's vaccination exercise. He also touched on government’s economic recovery programme as far as the pandemic is concerned.



Watch the video below



