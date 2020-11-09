P.O Donkor releases 'Only You'

Source: Stephanie Birikorang, Contributor

Award-winning gospel musician, P.O Kwabena Donkor has released his latest track dubbed "Only you."

Directed by Tyron, the song, which features Ghana's finest songstress, Joyce blessing talks about the great nature of the almighty God and how nothing is impossible for God to do.



P.O Donkor eulogises the magnificence of the Lord in the song by describing him as the most gracious and mighty, ready to grant the requests of his children and perform miracles in their lives.



"Only you" is a highly inspirational piece which is currently being enjoyed by gospel music lovers across the country and Africa at large.



The song is available on all digital platforms including Spotify and Apple music, which explains why many social media users have started enjoying the track and talking about it.

In separate interviews with some persons who had already downloaded and listened to the songs, they described P.O Donkor as a gifted musician, adding that he would go far in the music industry because of his versatility.



P.O Donkor, who is elated about his collaboration with the ever gifted and gorgeous Joyce Blessings expressed gratitude to her for accepting to be featured on "Only you", saying there was more to come in the near future.



Touching on the need for a peaceful election come December 7, the Takoradi based singer called on his fans and Ghanaians, in general, to desist from activities that had the tendency to mar the peace currently being enjoyed in the country.

