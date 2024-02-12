PAC should probe NSA to give clarity on the exact amount Stonebwoy paid - A Plus

Entertainment pundit cum politician, Kwame A Plus has called on the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament to probe the funds Stonebwoy paid to the National Sports Authority (NSA) to book the Accra Sports Stadium for his concert.

He stated that the lack of clarity on the exact amount of money Stonebwoy paid to the National Sports Authority to book the Accra Sports Stadium for his 5th Dimension Concert raises eyebrows.



A Plus argued that since the amount of money quoted by the NSA and Stonebwoy’s camp do not align, it would be best for the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament to invite both parties to clarify the issue rather than to leave it unattended to.



Speaking on the United Showbiz programme aired on UTV and monitored by GhanaWeb, A Plus stressed the need for the fracas concerning the fee paid by Stonebwoy to the NSA to be clarified as soon as possible to clear doubts in Ghanaians.



“We were here when Cheddar said the amount of money he paid for his program at Independence Square was more than what was declared by the government. This means that monies paid by event organizers are not disclosed truthfully.



“We won’t criticize the NSA for what is happening but Ghanaians must know the exact amount of money Stonebwoy paid to them. I wish the Public Accounts Committee would invite both Stonebwoy and NSA officials to present their receipts for the public to know the exact amount of money that was paid to clear the doubts,” he told show host MzGee.

Stonebwoy used the Accra Sports Stadium for his 5th Dimension Concert on December 22, 2023.



The issue surfaced when the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament questioned the NSA boss, Prof. Peter Twumasi on February 6, 2024, over allegations of mismanagement of funds.



The NSA boss said that Stonebwoy paid GH₵70,000 for the stadium, but this was challenged by Stonebwoy's manager, Chief Stylz, who said that he paid more than GH₵100,000.



A sports journalist, Muftawi Ibrahim, and an MP, Sam George, claimed that the fee was GH₵169,000.



The NSA was also accused of diverting some of the revenues to its Kumasi branch, instead of its main account.

The NSA's accounts had been garnished by the Bank of Ghana in December due to unpaid taxes of over GH₵15 million.



The committee is expected to summon other members of Stonebwoy's team to testify on the matter.



SB/BB