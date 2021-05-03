PHOTO: Akrobeto Then and Now

Akrobeto then and now

The phenomenon of sharing throwback photos and current ones is gradually becoming a social media staple.

Be it the subject themselves posting the two versions or the media digging archived to find how especially showbiz personalities looked back in the day and how they look now.



The latest is that of veteran actor and comedian Akrobeto, real name Akwasi Boadi, who is currently the holder of GhanaWeb Entertainment Personality of the Year.



The announcement it would be recalled was made early this year with Akrobeto beating nominees like Clemento Suarez, Nana Ama McBrown, and Diana Hamilton in a poll conducted on GhanaWeb.



The Poll started on December 31, 2020, and ended on January 1, 2021.

Akrobeto garnered the highest score with 454 votes representing 46%; while Clemento Suarez grabbed the second position by polling 222 votes representing 22.49%.



Nana Ama McBrown polled 169 votes representing 17.12% and award-winning musician Diana Hamilton polled 142 votes representing 14.39%.



