PLAYBACK: Busty lady in viral video makes shocking revelations

Millicent Paticia Amoah, the busty lady who has been trending on social media after recording a video of herself dancing and performing Okyeame Kwame's 'Yeeko' spoke to Kwasi Aboagye on Peace FM's Entertainment Review, Saturday.

On Friday, GhanaWeb reported that the video vixen and photo model had flaunted her breasts in the said video and totally disconcerting some social media users.



Her action is highly influenced by Okyeame Kwame's infectious 'Yeeko Challenge' instigated by the rapper in his quest to promote his latest record titled 'Yeeko'.



‘Yeeko’ is an inspiration piece that highlights the burning desire to achieve greatness and enjoy life to the fullest despite the challenges that may exist.



With production credit going to Kuami Eugene who is also featured on the song, ‘Yeeko’ taps into the new wave of drill music being spearheaded by some artistes in Kumasi where Okyeame Kwame hails from.

A number of persons had participated in the challenge but fixation was put on Millicent's as a result of her busty she is.



In this interview, she talks about her background, education, bra size, dreams, struggles among others.



Watch the full interview below.



