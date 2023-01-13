Paa Dogo hints of massive comeback with ‘The Genesis’ album

Hip-Hop and Afro-Pop musician, Paa Dogo

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

Popular Hip-Hop and Afro-Pop musician, Paa Dogo, has hinted of the release of his latest album this year, 2023 amid calls from fans to treat them to his soothing lyrical creations.

The album dubbed ‘ The Genesis’ promises to be power-packed as the Ghanaian artiste-born Takyi Raymond Kwaku is poised to deliver his best works yet to music enthusiasts.



Paa Dogo speaking to this reporter indicated that, Ghanaians should keep their fingers crossed for an entirely new experience from him. He is of the view that the current crop of hiplife artistes have dropped the bar, but their ‘Big Brother’ of Paadogonation is all set to bring the game on with his upcoming album.



Profile of Takyi Raymond Kwaku (Paa Dogo)



Takyi Raymond Kwaku (born 19th October. 1983), known professionally as Paa Dogo, is a Ghanaian Hip-Hop and Afro-Pop musician. He is the founder and the CEO of Paadogonation Records.

EARLY LIFE



Paa Dogo was born Takyi Raymond Kwaku in Accra, the capital city of West African country Ghana, on 19th October 1983. He is the first of seven (7) children of his father Edmund Takyi Quarshie from Asaaman Kese Quarshie in the Eastern Region and his mother Francisca Addobea is also from Asaaman Kese.



CAREER



Paa Dogo released his First Album titled ‘Dogo The Album’ in 2001. This album featured heavy weights in Ghana’s Music Industry likes Obrafour, Tinny, Quata Budukusu, Kofi Nti, and Joe Frazier.



Paa Dogo has done music professionally for over two (2) decades but went into a 5-year hiatus before launching a strong comeback in 2015. He has since been entertaining his fan base on various platforms over the years in Ghana and beyond.

RECORDS



Takyi Raymond Kwaku owns and operates under the label PaaDogoNation Records



PERSONAL LIFE



Paa Dogo is not yet married. However, the seasoned musician has 2 (two) children.



ACHIEVEMENTS

With his career in music spanning over two (2) decades, Paa Dogo, has lately expressed strong views on the current rap songs on the airwaves.



Speaking to a leading newspaper in Ghana, Graphic Showbiz in 2021 Paa Dogo expressed disappointment in the kind of music been churned out in recent times by the current crop of musicians.



“When you talk about good rap and deep lyrics the likes of myself, Okra Tom Dawidi, Jay Dee, Obrafour, Tinny, Okyeame Kwame, Lord Kenya had that but the same cannot be said now. Now every rapper is talking nonsense and is getting the views and attention all over,” he told Graphic Showbiz .



Paa Dogo applauded Reggie Rockstone affectionately called the Grandpapa of Hip-Life music genre in Ghana for his impact on Hiplife in Ghana. He however lamented the path towed by young artistes doing music in Ghana stressing that their lyrics are shallow and uninspiring.



DISCOGRAPHY

He has hit songs including Osumafour (Mmonto), Medo No and Tykun.