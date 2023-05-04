Paapa Versa releases official music video for 'Getting Started'

Ghanaian musician, Paapa Versa

Versatile Ghanaian musician, Paapa Versa has released the music video for 'Getting Started,' a song from his third studio album, 'Versa Villa'. The video, released on April 28, was shot in Portland, showcasing the city's beautiful scenery and directed by the Portland-based, Graham Dale of MRC Multimedia.

Featuring Paapa Versa and Kenyan-Ugandan actress Modi Raduma-Locke, the music video revolves around two young lovers. It captures them having fun together until the untimely demise of the female lead. The scenes following her death show the male lead engulfed in sadness and loneliness. The song's lyrics and the video's imagery create a moving portrayal of grief.



'Getting Started' is a testament to Paapa Versa's lyrical and visual storytelling, a skill praised by music lovers and social media users.



A netizen wrote, “The visuals and the music convey all the emotions you felt. I hope you have found peace".



Ghanaian filmmaker Osei Kwame also commended Paapa Versa in a tweet that read, “Great storytelling and befitting cinematography.”



The music video for 'Getting Started' is one of many projects Paapa Versa will release in 2023. He started the year with the Koo Kusi-assisted 'Lights Go Dim' before releasing his 10-track album Versa Villa.

About Paapa Versa



Paapa Versa, born Edwin Paapa Mensa, is a Ghanaian singer, songwriter, rapper, producer, and podcaster. Unknown to many of his fans, Paapa Versa grew up with a terrible stutter, and music became his way of expressing his artistry. He improved over time after acting in theatre productions in high school and constantly practising to improve his fluency.



His journey in the music industry began when he was only 17 years old. He joined a hip-hop group called Skillions New Generation, formed by legendary Ghanaian music producer, Jayso with Lil Shaker, Joey B, Rumour, Kevin Beats, Killmatic, and more.



The group released the Skillions: New Generation Mixtape, which featured the original song 'Life Is Short'. The song became a hit due to its impressive lyricism and state-of-the-art production. When he decided to launch his solo career, he produced his album under Skillions Records.



He released his debut album, Solar, in 2012. Two years later, he dropped his second self-produced album.

'Write for Me', the lead single in Paapa's second album, became a sensational hit, receiving special attention from radio and television channels worldwide, including Channel O and Sound City Nigeria.



Music critics and artists praised the exceptional production of his second album, prompting industry executives to keep a closer eye on him as he promises to be the next big thing in the business.



Paapa Versa’s unique style amalgamates his musical influences, including Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Agya Koo Nimo, Osibisa, Asa, Kirk Franklin, PJ Morton, Jon Bellion, and Lecrae.



He has been nominated for three music awards, including Best Alternative Song at the 3 Music Awards in 2021, Alternative Song of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards UK in 2021, and Discovery of the Year at the Africa Gospel Music Awards in 2013.