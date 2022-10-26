6
Pack your things and leave if you have a problem with planned Tema blackout - Dr Ago Tetteh

Dr Ago Tetteh 2sjs.png Dr Ago Tetteh

Wed, 26 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As part of measures put in place by the Ga traditional leaders for the funeral of the late Tema chief, Osonnaa Nii Adjei Kraku II, there will be a total blackout from 7:00 pm to 12:00 am to honour the dead chief on, Wednesday, October 26.

The directive has received mixed reactions from the general public with a section of Ghanaians and residents of Tema calling for a reversal of the directive due to the inconveniences.

However, Dr Evans Ago Tetteh, the husband of renowned Ghanaian broadcaster Bridget Otoo, has jabbed persons who seem to have an issue with the directive.

In a tweet dated October 26, he called out persons who termed the Ga tradition as archaic. He instructed naysayers to pack out of Ghana's capital if they so deem.

"The final funeral rites of the late Tema Mantse, Nii Agyei Krakue II begins today with the first Faa Foo (River crossing). Just stay home between 7pm-12am. If you think our culture is archaic, pack your things and go back to your hometown," read the tweet sighted by GhanaWeb.







Source: www.ghanaweb.com
