Painting my nails doesn’t make me gay – Kwabena Kwabena debunks rumours

Ghanaian highlife musician, Kwabena Kwabena has shot down claims which suggest that he is “gay” due to his recent fashion sense.



According to him, people must not judge him based on his “new style” of dressing which he noted is his liberation.



The artiste has on several occasions been spotted with painted nails, this a section of the public has associated to features of men who are gay.

But reacting to this in an interview on Hitz FM monitored by GhanaWeb, he indicated: “Painting my nails is basically my freedom; my liberation; it is just for myself. I woke up one morning and decided to paint y nails. I had the habit of chewing my nails. Painting my nails has helped me in controlling that.”



“People are really talking about my sexuality from a photo? Wow! We have a long way to go.”



He added: “For any human being, who makes judgement based on a photo, know what the person does in the bedroom, then that person is a supernatural human being and is it not wise. I am sorry.”



The singer who has been missing from the music scene for some time now explained that he took a break to work on his album titled “Fa Me Saa.”