1
Menu
Entertainment

Pan African Heritage World Museum of Ghana, Freedom Park Museum sign MOU

Pohwm Mou Officials of both organizations in a group picture

Tue, 1 Nov 2022 Source: Raymond Acquah

The Pan African Heritage World Museum of Ghana and the Freedom Park Museum of South Africa have signed an MOU to collaborate, among other objectives, in the conduct of exhibitions, and celebrate the history, culture, ideals, and civilization of the pan African world.

Specific areas of cooperation include sharing routine museum information, exchange of personnel for shorter periods, loaning of exhibits, joint organization of conferences, events, and programs, and generally supporting each other in research and knowledge sharing.

The MOU was signed at the Freedom Park Museum by Mr Kojo Yankah, executive chairman of PAHM, and Ms Jane Mufamadi, Chief Executive Officer of FP Museum. It was witnessed by Dr Bonile Jack-Pama and Ms Boshigo Matlou, both of the PAHM-South Africa Chapter. Also present was Mr Masakalu Kabamba, Founder and Director of TPACEAFRIKA, and Nana Nyarkoa Yankah, Administrator of PAHM.

Speaking before the signing, both Museum leaders expressed joy in seeing such collaboration take place in view of the common vision both museums shared.

A tour of the Freedom Park Museum followed the signing event.

Source: Raymond Acquah
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Thugs invade NDC headquarters, threaten deputy secretary
Akufo-Addo should have rather used 'L'argent n'a pas d'odeur' – KKD
I saw an angry Akufo-Addo during his address - Ato Forson
'How much money does Akufo-Addo owe you?' – KKD asks Ofori-Atta
Salary cuts useless with an elephant-sized govt- Wereko Brobbey
How social media users welcomed Bernard Avle back on air
‘This government is finished’ – Nigel Gaisie declares
Social media users drag Akufo-Addo after address on economy
Akufo-Addo's cedi depreciation quote has social media buzzing
Reverend Anthony Boakye's wife leaves Resurrection Power, sets up her own church