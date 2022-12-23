1
Papa Shee holds a private wedding ceremony

Evangelist Papa Shee Ties The Knot Videos 750x536.png Papa Shee ties the knot

Fri, 23 Dec 2022

Former highlife musician turned evangelist Papa Shee has married his fiancée in a private marriage ceremony in Ghana.

In a video shared by a TikToker, D.Flex, captured the former artiste clad in a butterscotch-coloured kaftan while standing by his wife.

At the same time, his bride wore a yellow ball gown dress beaded with diamonds.

With hit songs like Koyon So, Atadwe, and Atepa, Papa Shee moved to the USA in 2010 and revealed that he had converted to Christianity.

However, Prophet Kumchacha in some time past criticised the evangelist for having a reputation for delivering hardline, conservative, and contentious sermons.

This was after Papa Shee had set tongues wagging following certain comments he made.

According to the evangelist, the devil (satan) is very smart and always puts men into tight corners.

The ‘Koyon so’ crooner stated that he believes the term Hello means “Hell oo” and whoever answers a call by saying ‘hello’ is bound for hellfire.

Noting how conscious he is about the implications of the word "hello", Papa Shee stated that he answers calls by saying "Hallelujah" or "Amen."

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
