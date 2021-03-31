Pappy Kojo covers this week’s Muse Fresh

Rapper, Pappy Kojo

Ghanaian rap star Pappy Kojo is the cover for TunesXmuse’s Muse Fresh Playlist for the week.

After a year delay in releasing his album due to being stuck in Italy because of COVID-19, Pappy Kojo finally released Logos 2.



The album has features from Sarkodie, Medikal, Kofi Kinaata, Gyedu Blay Ambulley and more.



Enjoy new music every Monday, as our Music managers select the best of new music worth your while.

Muse Fresh is a playlist exclusive on Apple Music and Boomplay dedicated to new music from different genres. The playlist is updated every Monday.



